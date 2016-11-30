Police Beat Nov. 30

Found contraband

On Nov. 7, two officers were dispatched to the Village Housing in regard to a call about alcohol. When they arrived, the resident told the officers that she had gone to get something out of the freezer when she noticed a bottle of vanilla whiskey. She told them that it did not belong to her but that she suspected it was her roommate’s and the officers seized it.

Probate event fight

On Nov. 13, the Alpha Phi Alpha probate event was held in the Field House. Two officers were working the event when they noticed a commotion during the “free dance” on the floor. The fight was broken up but the people had gotten lost in the crowd by the time the officers made it through. They were told that the Alpha Rho chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff moved their strut line into the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s strut line, which caused a commotion.

Expired tags

On Nov. 14, an officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high speed with expired tags and initiated a traffic stop. The driver told the officer that he had new plates for the vehicle but did not know how to put them on. The officer let the driver borrow his multi-tool and walked him through the process of putting his new plates on. The driver then thanked the officer for showing him how to change his license plate.