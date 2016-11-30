Trojan’s 18-game home winning streak snapped

The Little Rock Trojans had their 18-game home win streak snapped on a cold Friday night at the Jack Stephens Center.

The Trojans were defeated Nov. 18 by the Idaho Vandals 65-57 with their shooting percentage being as low as the temperature outside. It was an uncharacteristic performance since the Trojans had scored 97 and 100 points in the first two games, continuing some of the great offensive numbers we saw from last season. The Idaho Vandals had just come off a bad loss to Northern Illinois scoring only 49 points. So it seems that the cold shooting bug was passed on to the Trojans that night.

In the first half neither could buy a basket as both teams shot under 35% from the field. The Trojans shot 26% percent from the field and 16% from the three-point line.

However, there were some bright spots for the Trojans in the first half. Lis Shoshi corralled 11 defensive rebounds, including three offensive ones in the first half. Shoshi ended up having a career high in rebounds with 16. He also had two of his three blocks in the first half as well. The key to the Vandals taking control over the half and the game was 16-3 run to end the first half. Little Rock was held scoreless for eight minutes as Idaho slowly began to increase the lead even as they had their own offensive struggles. That run allowed the Vandals to have a 29-21 lead at halftime.

In the second half the Trojans began to show some signs of life on the offensive end. The Trojans open up the first half of 6-0 run. Slowly, but surely, they chipped at the Idaho lead to tie the game at 34 all with 13:22 left in the game. The rest of the game was full of runs by both teams. After the tie, they each traded 7-0 spurts. Little Rock was able to bring the deficit within two points several times, including at 2:43 with Kemy Osse hitting a huge three-pointer. But each time the Trojans got close, the Vandals were there to increase the lead to put it out of reach. The final stand for Little Rock was when they had possession of the ball with 1:21 to play down by three points. Turnovers on the next two possessions ended the come back effort after that.

After the game Coach Wes Flanigan said he came into the game concerned about the Vandals, especially after they had previously lost to Northern Illinois.

“We had some good efforts, but overall we have to be better offensively and defensively we have to be able to get key stops. We need to form an identity,” said Flanigan.

Some of those great efforts were from Shoshi who had 11 points along with his career-high 16 rebounds to get the double-double. Marcus Johnson Jr. was the high scoring man with 23 points.