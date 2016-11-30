Trojans split games over Thanksgiving

The Little Rock Trojans women’s basketball split games over the Thanksgiving break. They played the #25 Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and the St. Louis Billikens on Saturday, Nov. 26. Both games were fairly competitive but the third quarter proved to be the key stretch in both games.

Against Texas A&M, the Trojans turned in a stellar defensive performance in the first half. They swarmed the ball and contested almost every shot leading to the Aggies being without a field goal for the first nine minutes of the ball game. They lead 11-8 after the first quarter.

During the second quarter it was much of the same as both teams were able to apply pressure and force each other into tough shots. Both teams shot under 32% from the field, with Texas A&M at 31.8 and the Trojans at 24.1%. Junior guard Monique Townson was the leading scorer during the first half scoring seven of her eight points in the first half. Senior Forward Kaitlyn Pratt had five rebounds and six points in the first half. The Trojans led 21-20 at the half.

During the second half the Trojans led early in the third quarter 23-21, and it had many fans thinking upset. However, the Aggies put on a superb offensive and defensive performance as they scored 16 straight points in route to a 20-point quarter. They limited Little Rock to just 4 points in the quarter. At the end of the third quarter it was 40-25. Pratt ended up scoring ten points in the second half, giving her 16 for the game. The Trojans shot 21% from the field and while the Aggies shot 44.7%.

In the second game of the break, the Trojans turned in another great defensive performance against the St. Louis Billikens. After allowing 19 points in the first quarter they gained control throughout the rest of the game. The second quarter had the Trojans holding the St. Louis to just six points in the quarter while scoring 17. Little Rock ended up leading at the beginning of the second half 28-25 after their great performance in the second quarter. They held the Billikens to 29% shooting.

In the second half the Trojans were tied with their opponents, with both of them scoring 12 points apiece to leave the game at 50-37. But as in the second quarter, the Trojans held St. Louis to just six points in the quarter allowing them to earn a 13-point victory, 56-43. Little Rock held them to 32% shooting in the second half. It was a great offensive performance for the players on the Trojans squad. Senior guard Sharde Collins scored 15 points and a steal. Pratt scored another 16 points but she also added a career high 17 rebounds. The biggest surprise scoring was from freshman guard Kyra Collier scored 13 points. She also had four points and two assists.

The Trojans will play Oral Roberts on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 pm.