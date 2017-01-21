Eat Beat: Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro

I had been meaning to check out this restaurant for some time, and my only regret was that I didn’t visit sooner! Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro is located in the River Market area of downtown Little Rock, and is renowned for their award-winning cheese dip. Naturally, I had to indulge. While the food piqued my interest, the decor and general feel to Dizzy’s was very friendly and inviting.

I started off with the award-winning cheese dip, and I’m not sure if it has actually won any awards, but I can understand how it could win. The cheese dip was quite delicious, creamy, and rich. It’s easy to get burned out on how restaurants can taut their wares as the “best” or similar accolades, but this could very well have been the best cheese dip that I’ve ever had in my life. That being said, this was just the beginning of my dining experience at Dizzy’s.

After finishing the cheese dip, I decided to look for something light for a few reasons. First off, after finishing that big bowl of cheese dip to myself, I could only eat something light. Secondly, I’m a full-time college student that works part-time, and I’m constantly strapped for cash, so my options were narrowed down due to financial restrictions. Finally, I always make a point to tip the wait staff a bare minimum of 15 percent. Usually, I tip around 20 percent, and I don’t tip less than 15 percent. If you can afford to go out and eat, then you can afford to tip decently well.

I decided to go with a sandwich, and “Rigsby’s ‘South’ Pacific” caught my eye. This sandwich is made up of Sriracha marinated grilled shrimp, two fried eggs, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and Asian spicy mustard on grilled Texas toast, and came with a small side of fries. I am in the habit of having a glass of wine with dinner when I go out, so I decided to pair the sandwich with a house Pinot Grigiot. This turned out to be another good decision. Not only was the sandwich delicious, but it paired well with the wine.

The walls were covered in interesting and colorful paintings, and the chandeliers were definitely a sight to see! I was engaged by several members of the staff, and they were very friendly and polite.

I was slightly surprised when receiving my bill, as I was expecting to have spent more money. To sum up the meal, I had an order of cheese dip, a beer on draft, “Rigsby’s ‘South’ Pacific” sandwich, and a glass of the house Pinot Grigiot. My total was $42 including the tip. I thoroughly enjoyed my dinner at Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, and would gladly recommend their restaurant, and their cheese dip, to anyone who wants a good meal downtown in the River Market.