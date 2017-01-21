The Struggle is Real

It happens every year. I wear myself thin in the Fall semester, then I use the three and a half week break to try and catch up on all the sleeping we missed.

But in January, when the Spring semester begins, I feel overwhelmed and over worked. I spend my free time complaining to my friends about how much work I have or how I wish we could have one more week of break.

Why is it so hard to get back into the swing of things every January? Why don’t our professors understand that they can’t just throw the work at us in the first week?

We are only a couple of weeks into the semester and I am already feeling it. I was given four assignments in the first week and I’m having the hardest time focusing on them. Even writing this article was difficult for me. I have found myself staring at a blank document on my laptop, wishing I stayed on my toes over winter break by purchasing my textbooks for the spring before break and reading ahead for at least one of my classes.

And it’s not like I spent the whole break partying or being irresponsible. When I wasn’t catching up on my sleep, I was working or helping my mother take care of my grandmother.

Working retail during the holiday season is stressful enough, but doing that while taking care of someone who wakes up at 6 a.m. and needs attention constantly from the moment they open their eyes until they rest, is a whole new level of stress.

It’s hard for me to get back in the swing of things after spring break also, especially if I go out of town for the whole week. I spend the week before trying to work ahead so I don’t have to worry about the consequences of my short vacation the week after. But when I get back, I’m so tired that I wish I had slept more.

With that break being short though, it’s not as difficult as the beginning of the semester. I just spend a day sleeping and get back to work the next day while counting down until the end of the semester.

You would think I would have it figured out by now, being that I’m a senior, but I don’t think this can be figured out. The best advice I can give to anyone who can relate is, go to the quiet floor of the library to get your mind right.