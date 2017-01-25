Trojans Swim Team Enters Conference Championships on High Note (KR)

By Adrian Miller

The Little Rock swimming and diving team traveled to Arkadelphia on Jan. 21st and defeated Ouachita Baptist 149-16. It was a solid response after suffering a loss the prior weekend. On Jan. 14th, Southern Illinois sunk Little Rock 224-74 at the Dr. Edward J. Shea Natatorium in Carbondale, Ill.

The loss was the Trojans first meet since mid-November. Little Rock swam fast but just could not seem to edge the Salukis. The swim team had second place finishes in eight out of the twelve individual races as well as both relay races. The team of Laura Ruiz Astorga, Nuria Gallego Murcia, Courtney Coe, and Emma Doll swam second in the competitions first event, the Women’s 400 yd medley relay. Tori Fryar finished second in the next event, the 1000 yd freestyle with a time of 10:33.64.

Sophomore Laura Ruiz Astorga finished just less than two seconds out of the lead in the 100 and 200 yd backstroke, 1:00.26 and 2:09.70 respectively. Jinson Kang was two tenths of a second from a victory in the 200 yd Butterfly with a time of 2:08.72. The senior swimmer then came up a few seconds short of first place in the 400 yd IM, finishing in 4:36.88.

Other notable finishes were sophomore Imre Van Huyssteen with a time of 53.99 in the Women’s 100 yd freestyle, just three tenths of a second off the lead. Senior Courtney Coe came in just four tenths of a second off the lead in the 100 yd butterfly with a time of 53.99. Diver Samantha Gray had a 3rd place finish in the 3 meter Diving.

Little Rock responded in a dominant fashion in their meet this past Saturday. The Trojans traveled to Arkadelphia and won all ten events of the competition against Ouachita Baptist. The combination of Jessie Baldwin, Ginger Bryant, Isabelle Finzen and Emma Doll set the tone in the first event and the rest of the team followed suit. Junior swimmer Tori Fryar took 1st in the next event, the 200 yd freestyle, and again in the 100 yd freestyle with times of 1:56.95 and 54.07, respectively. Freshman Isabelle Finzen won the 200 yd IM and 100 yd backstroke in 2:14.90 and 1:00.98 respectively. Laura Ruiz Astorga took 1st in 100 yard butterfly at 1:00.92 and finished just short to teammate Imre Van Huyssteen in the 50 yd freestyle. Huyssteen won the event in 25.37.

The Trojans will be traveling to Iowa City, IA to compete in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. Entering with a 6-2 record and coming off a commanding victory, Little Rock should feel very optimistic of its chance at a conference title.