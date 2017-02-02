‘Hidden Figures’: A piece of History that you will not find in the textbooks By: Brittany Dean

It is possible that the year 2017 will be a great year for movies. If you are looking for a movie that has some important history or a movie that will get you motivated, then “Hidden Figures” is the movie for you. “Hidden Figures” was released at the end of December but it is still being shown in theaters and doing very well.

The film was directed by Theodore Melfi and is based from a non-fiction novel written by Margot Lee Shetterly. According to Google, the box office sales have reached over 89 million dollars.

Although this movie is about one of the greatest moments concerning the operations of NASA and John Glenn circling orbit, the real story is about the three African American women who helped to get him there.

Taraji P. Henson plays the role of Katherine G. Johnson, Octavia Spencer plays Dorothy Vaughn and Janelle Monae plays Mary Jackson. All three women originally work as the human computers for the NASA program. They were mathematicians. These three women aspire to be much more than black women who work. They have dreams and careers that they are determined to accomplish.

The movie takes place in the 1960’s which is around the time when there were white only bathrooms and water fountains and a lot of the schools were not segregated. These three women have to overcome the obstacle of not only race but also the obstacle of being a woman in a white male driven workplace.

Mary Jackson aspires to be an engineer and even though she has the credentials to be one she still lacks in a few courses that a non-segregated teaches. Mary has to figure out what her next move is to reach her goal.

Dorothy Vaughn is determined to be promoted to a supervisor position. She already does the work of a supervisor but there is no such position for her.

Katherine G. Johnson is perhaps the most qualified mathematician at NASA. When work assignments were handed out Dorothy recommended her for a position where she would have to tackle analytic geometry for the Space Task Group.

It is unimaginable for anyone else to play these roles. Everyone was exceptional in the entire movie. Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson were wonderful and we have seen them in many great movies and shows. However, this is one of Janelle Monae’s breaking out roles in a major film and she deserves a lot of praise and recognition as well. You can also see her in the film Moonlight which is in theaters as well. Many may know her for her music now but now she shows she is a well rounded entertainer.

Without revealing too much of the movie, there were many amazing parts. Some of the ones that stuck with me the most was when race and gender were overcome. You clearly see a shift in the movie where a character is closed minded until they have that “ah hah” moment, and realize that everyone can work together and be successful.

“Hidden Figures” could not have come out at a more important time in our lifetime. It managed to come out just in time for the 2017 presidential inauguration and the Women’s March that followed the day after and it came out just in time for Black History month.

This wonderful movie is not just a woman’s movie. It is a great movie for girls night out, date night, guys night out and it is a family oriented movie. It is an all around good movie for everyone.