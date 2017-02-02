The Struggle is Real: A life with a disability by: Alicia Harp

I have a great life, a great family who loves me and friends who support me.

However, my life is a bit different than most. I live a life with a disability: cerebral palsy.

No, my life is not cursed or horrible and I don’t seek pity from people. I live a normal life. Well, a normal life for me, that is. Cerebral palsy is a disability for which I have a love-hate relationship. It is like my best friend one minute, and like that annoying house guest the next.

I find joy and peace through my faith in God. From the time I was a little girl, I knew without a shred of doubt that God was going to use my life for something good. God is the only way I can ever handle my life as I do. He is the foundation for my life.

I have never once hated my life, nor been bitter with God for how He has made my life. I have my off days where I get annoyed at life or God, but I am never bitter. What helps me the most when I get in a bad mood is music, hymns preferably. I like to sit in the quietness of my house and just listen to hymns. There is just something about music that make me feel at peace in the world, if only for the duration of that song. It makes me feel as if the Lord Himself is holding onto me.

Cerebral palsy has brought out the best in me—and probably the worst.

I am very compassionate toward people. I think I can empathize with people well because I know the hardships life can bring. On the other hand, cerebral palsy has made me intolerant of ignorance. It happens everywhere I go and I cannot stand it. When some people hear the words ‘’cerebral palsy,’’ it automatically transforms them into these baby-talking creatures. I view myself as a normal person. That is how my parents raised me. So, when people baby talk or otherwise talk down to me, it shows a lack of respect or the lack of education they have with people in my situation.

All my life, this world has put this label on me. However, when people attach labels, such as, ‘’disabled’’ or ‘’physically handicapped,’’ judgments stem from them.

Such things make dating a guy nearly impossible. Guys now just want perfection in women, and that’s something I am not (no one is, actually). However, I am confident in whom my God made me to be, and I know one day love will find me. It’s kind of strange, in a way, because when I view myself, I think there is this different version of myself inside this broken body. This woman has a perfect body, has the perfect voice and is confident in herself. That woman is wanting to be set free. I believe one day she will be.