SGA – Student Government Association

Guns on UA Little Rock campus

One of the biggest discussion at the SGA meeting was the new bill proposed by state Rep. Charlie Collins (R-Fayetteville), that will allow faculty and staff to carry concealed weapons on university and college campuses.

“SGA wants to make sure students know the facts regarding the new concealed carry bill that might be passed,” said SGA Vice-President Nick Lester.

But some students did not seem to agree with the new bill, questioning what type of effect it would have on UA Little Rock’s campus.

During the meeting many students voiced their opinions on how they felt about this bill and what other possible actions could be taken to ensure that students, staff, and faculty are safe.

On Jan. 29, SGA President Connor Donovan, took to Facebook to reassure UA Little Rock students that SGA was doing everything in their power to make sure the student body voices are heard and to ensure the safety of everyone.

“The SGA has recently become aware of a number of students’ concerns regarding proposed Arkansas legislation that would allow for concealed handguns to be permitted on campus,” said Donovan. “The SGA cares about promoting the safest environment for all students, faculty, staff, and guests at UA Little Rock. I want students to rest assured knowing that their SGA and university staff/administration are going to do their best to make sure everyone at UA Little Rock has the best university experience possible.”

Since then, on Feb. 2, House Bill 1249 was passed by a vote of 71-22 and will be in effect starting Sept. 1.

Increasing meal plan prices

Another issue discussed at the SGA meeting is the changes in meal plan options and the increasing prices that will take place in the near future.

Students are not too happy about this, especially for those who live on campus.

The main question from students is: “Why? Why did prices go up on the meal plan?”

Many of the students voiced they only wanted to see more food options on campus and were clear that they wanted a Chick-fil-A. Instead, they ended up with more fees and less options.

Many students felt as if they were not being heard and they were not consulted with before making changes that will affect many of them.

The biggest concern for some students was possibly having to consider moving off campus because of the fear of not being able to afford the new meal plan charges.

Military Appreciation Walk

SGA will be hosting a veterans walk to show gratitude to veterans and active duty military.

“SGA wants to show our appreciation for all active duty military and veterans,” said Lester. “We are going to be having a 24-hour relay to raise money for veterans on April 12.”