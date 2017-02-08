Coach’s Corner: Chris Curry

By: Monika Sandlin

Coach Chris Curry has been with the Little Rock (LR) Trojans baseball team for three years. During that time, he has coached them to the Sun Belt Tournament and improved their conference record. Curry was named Conference Coach of the year in 2016, leading the team to 17-13 in the Sun Belt, a Trojan record for most conference wins. Coach Curry has done some amazing things with the baseball team and has hopes to continue those triumphs.

The home opener is coming up at the end of February, with three games on the 24th, 25th, and 26th. Coach Curry said Trojans fans should expect a team that plays hard and never quits. Curry also added fans should expect a strong defensive team, as well as an offense that’ll put serious pressure on opposing teams. This year, 15 Seniors are playing, with the team returning after posting a 3.43 GPA last semester, a program record. He is excited to have some great new guys on this year’s team. As for his expectations on team success, Curry expects to make it back to the tournament for the third year running and hopes to win the championship.

When asked about who to watch out for on this year’s team, Curry mentioned several players. One, senior Dalton Thomas, plays both as a catcher and an outfielder. A second player, Nik Gifford, a senior, who Curry says will be the major back up for Dalton and will work hard in his positions as both infielder and outfielder. In addition to Dalton and Nik, some more seniors to watch out for are Cory Malcom, one of our right-handed pitchers (RHP), and Matt McDowell, another RHP and infielder. He also advised to watch out for Hunter Owens, an outfielder, as well as Zack Baker, another infielder for the team.

Coach Curry offered a genuine and honest response when asked about why students should come out to support the team and Trojans athletics. He said that it is the spirit, the fun, and the pride of supporting Little Rock’s Team that draws you in. Plus, there is an area of the field by 3rd base that is great for barbecues and tailgates.

Just from talking to Coach Curry and getting his insight, it’s time to get excited about the upcoming season and invite everyone to the games.