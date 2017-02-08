On the Road with the Trojans: Lady Trojans Dominate in Louisiana

By: Kolton Rutherford

Coming into crucial road games versus Sun Belt opponents Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) and Louisiana-Lafayette, Little Rock (LR) was amid a 7-game winning streak, having not lost a game since December 21. The Lady Trojans didn’t skip a beat against their conference foes, handily beating ULM and Louisiana-Lafayette by scores of 92-47 and 82-64.

In Monroe, Louisiana, LR took on a struggling ULM squad who sat last in the Sun Belt with a 4-14 record. While ULM held an early lead at the end of the first quarter at 13-11, LR overtook the Warhawks and held a comfortable lead by halftime at 36-23. Senior Sharde’ Collins led the Trojans offense in the first half with 17 points. Freshman Kyra Collier recorded 2 steals on the defensive end.

The Lady Trojans built on their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Warhawks 34-14, while taking a dominating 70-37 lead. In the fourth quarter, LR rotated the squad, giving valuable minutes to freshmen Anna Hurlburt, Emily Lytle, and Sydney Chastain, as well as sophomores Kira Shepard and Kiara Scott. LR left Monroe with a 92-47 win. Senior Sharde’ Collins built on her strong first-half performance and finished the game with 27 points. Junior Monique Townson led the team with 3 steals, while also adding 11 points on the offensive end.

In Lafayette, the Lady Trojans played the 4th place Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns. Much like ULM, Louisiana-Lafayette held a slender 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but LR took control in the second quarter, ending it on a 6-0 run to take a 36-29 lead at the half.

LR built on their lead in the third quarter, extending it to 18 points at 63-45 going into the final quarter. While Louisiana-Lafayette cut into LR’s lead early, the deficit was far too large to overcome and LR won the game 82-64. Sharde’ Collins put in another strong performance with 23 points, while Sophomore Ronjanae DeGray led the team with 25 points and 6 steals.

LR’s performances in Louisiana extended their winning streak to 9 games and kept them undefeated in Sun Belt play. Currently, LR are first in the Sun Belt conference.