On the Road with the Trojans: Little Rock gets a Taste of Cajun

Submitted by Kolton Rutherford on February 8, 2017

by: Alex Vandiver

On Jan. 28, the Little Rock (LR) Trojans traveled to face off against the Louisiana-Lafayette ‘Ragin Cajuns.’ The final score of the game was 88-82, with a Trojans loss making them 12-9, and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Ending on a six point deficit, the Trojans were unable to make up the difference. While the Trojans shot an impressive 53 percent from the floor in the second half, with a combined 50 percent on the night, they couldn’t get past Louisiana and their 61.7 percent shooting. The Cajuns also went 10 for 20 from 3-point range.

LR got off to a rocky start and couldn’t come back from the 45-25 score at the half, but drew closer in the second half, cutting the deficit to 57-43 early on. Marcus Johnson Jr., Deondre Burns, and Marius Hill all scored in double figures. Down 80-58 with 4:39 to play, LR went on a 10-0 run, with Burns and Johnson scoring five free throws. Stetson Billings entered the game and scored, followed by a  Marcus Johnson Jr. 3 pointer which brought the score to 80-68.

With 30 seconds remaining, Deondre Burns forced a steal, quickly finding Marcus Johnson Jr., who made another 3 pointer, resulting in LR cutting the deficit to 82-76. After two clutch free throws by the Cajuns, Louisiana went up 8. The deficit proved too large to overcome, with the Trojans losing 88-82.

Louisiana-Lafayette had six players earn double figure point totals. Frank Bartley led his team to victory with 20 points. Louisiana-Lafayette also outrebounded the Trojans 32-19. Several Louisiana and Trojans players shined that evening but LR still fell after a frustrating night in Lafayette.

Jan. 30 didn’t fare well for LR either. In a game versus Louisiana-Monroe (ULM), the Trojans lost 68-52, with ULM beating the Trojans after a second half firestorm. Warhawks player Sam McDaniel scored in double figures with 17, whereas Trojans Stetson Billings and Maurius Hill led the team with 10 points each.

 

