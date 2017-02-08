Trojans Track Prime for Sun Belt Championship

By: Kolton Rutherford

Little Rock (LR) Track has participated in two meets in recent weeks, the A-State Invitational and the Jaguar Invitational. With multiple strong individual performances, the Trojans now head into the Sun Belt Championship on February 20th and 21st with high expectations.

In the January 27-28 A-State Invitational in Jonesboro both the Trojan men and women finished impressively. On the men’s side, the Trojans scored a victory and placed in the top-5 in 8 separate track events. The Trojans victory in the distance medley relay, led by a combination of juniors Imad Amenzou and Jaquez Wilson, sophomore Kendrick Dunn, and senior Kenn Chumba, was particularly impressive, as the foursome took the event with a time of 10:54.71. In the short distance events, seniors Dez Mapps and Michael McGruder finished in 2nd and 3rd in the 200-meter dash, while McGruder also finished in 3rd in the 55-meter dash. A final Trojan standout performer was Freshman Tyler Davis, who finished in 3rd place in the 5K.

The Lady Trojans fared well in the Invitational as well, as LR took 7 top-five finishes. Senior Anika Charles grabbed 2nd place in the both the 55 and 200-meter dash. In 4 x 400-meter relay, LR took 2nd place as seniors Jasmine Blunt and Tyler Kelly and sophomores Akeia Joyner and Jessica Gray finished the race with a time of 3:58.11. Other strong showings for Little Rock included senior Adela Hernandez and freshman Hunter Paul. Hernandez finished in 2nd place in the 5K, while Paul finished 3rd.

On February 5, the Trojans traveled to Alabama for the Jaguar Invitational. For the men, Kenn Chumba finished 1st in a preliminary race in the men’s One Mile Run. In the finals, he finished in 6th. In the 400-meter dash, two Trojan men, seniors Travion Clark and Jaquez Wilson, finished in 3rd and 6th place respectively. In the 60-meter dash, Michael McGruder and Desmond Mapps took 3rd and 5th place, while Mapps also finished 3rd in the 200-meter dash. In the 60-meter hurdles, senior Zodani Francois took 3rd place.

For the women, Anika Charles finished 2nd in the 400-meter dash, following up on her strong performance in the A-State Invitational.

The Trojans close out the season in the Sun Belt Championships scheduled for February 20-21 in Birmingham, Alabama.