Athlete to watch: Dalton Thomas

by: Monika Sandlin

Out of all the sports Dalton Thomas could have played in high school, he chose baseball and played all through high school, community college, and a four-year university career.

Thomas has always had a passion for baseball, which he hopes will lead to becoming a professional baseball player.

The scholarships he received for playing helped pay for his education and pave the way for a better life. While he hopes to make it in the major leagues, Thomas has a backup plan if that doesn’t work out. He is majoring in criminal justice with a minor in marketing.

Like 14 fellow teammates, this is Thomas’s senior year at UA Little Rock, a place he will come to miss. Most especially, he will miss the people he’s made lifelong friendships with, both on campus and on the team.

He has had many memorable experiences during his time here, with his most memorable one being the series at Lafayette, La. last year when the Trojans Baseball team took 2 of 3 games on the opposing team’s own field. Thomas also stated that going to basketball games at the Jack Stephens Center was another major memorable experience.

As far as advice for the team that isn’t graduating this year (and even those that are), Thomas urges them to trust the coaches because they know a lot about the game. He urged them to completely buy into the game and do everything that is asked of you, no matter how hard it might be. Another few words of wisdom to his fellow seniors were to never give up on anything in life and never settle for “just good enough.”

Thomas plans to win a lot of games this year and expects fun filled road trips that will build great friendships for the future.

This season, the team has fifteen seniors graduating, with 7 of the 9 starters returning to the starting lineup.

Thomas, like Coach Chris Curry, stated Nik Gifford, Zak Baker, and Ty Gunter are all seniors to watch out for. He also advises fans to watch out for senior pitchers Matt McDowell, Cody Mcgill and Cory Malcom. Two possible powerhouse underclassmen hitters Thomas advises to watch out for are Riley Pittman and Bryce Dimitroff.

Underclassmen pitchers, who according to Thomas, throw the ball fast and hard would be Carter Brown, Cole Townsend, Chandler Fidel, and Joe Corbett.