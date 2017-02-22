Swim and Dive Team break records in Iowa

By: Adrian Miller

Little Rock’s (LR) swim and dive team had outstanding performances over the past weekend in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships hosted in Iowa City, Iowa. Missouri State blew out the competition ending with a total of 832.5 points. Second place belonged to Southern Illinois totaling 649 points and Northern Illinois finished third with 615. Illinois State finished 4th with 393.5 and Evansville placed 5th with 365 points. The Trojans finished 6th with 303 points, but individually set four records.

Junior swimmer Tori Fryar swam to a 3rd place medal in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 17:11.81. Freshman KateLin Carsrud broke a team record in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:20.26 and set a personal record in the final with a time of 2:20.56. Junior teammate Nuria Gallego Murcia held the record previously with a time of 2:20:74.

Carsrud’s record did not last long as sophomore teammate Imre van Huyssten swam a record breaking 2:17.95 in the B-Final of the event. Sophomore Laura Ruiz Astorga saw her record set in 2015 fall to teammate Emma Doll in the 100-yard freestyle. Doll swam a 51.26, just two tenths faster than Astorga’s time of 51.47 and went on to top her time swimming a 51.22 and finishing 7th in the final.

The Trojans also grasped a record time in the 400-yard free relay. The team of Ruiz Astorga, Courtney Coe, Imre van Huyssten, and Doll finished fifth with a time of 3:27.15. The previous record was 3:28.19.

Junior diver Samantha Gray placed eighth in the A-Final of the three-meter dive and finished with a score of 196.50. Senior Jinson Kang finished with her best time of the season in the 200-yard butterfly, placing 10th in the event.

The Trojans had one of their best performances of the year combining for 50 personal bests and 65 season bests. Gray, Coe, Ruiz Astorga and Doll received All-MVC Honorable Mentions and Fryar was named to the All-MVC First Team for her overall accomplishments. This was the final meet for the Trojans season, but Gray will be competing in the NCAA Diving Zone D Championship in Columbia, MO starting March 6th.