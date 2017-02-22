Trojan Men and Women fair well in golf tournaments

By: Adrian Miller

Little Rock (LR) spring golf season started over the past week. The Trojan women started their season on Feb. 13 and the men began theirs on Feb 17. The women featured in the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels, TX, while the men played in the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, CA. The Trojan men tied for 7th out of 21 and the women placed 11th out of 16.

Oregon was the team winner with a score of 838. Colorado came in second with a score of 847 and Texas Tech placed third scoring 850. The host team Wyoming and LR tied for 7th with scores of 882 respectively. Oregon teammates Wyndham Clark and Norman Xiong tied for 1st finishing at 11 under par, while Edwin Yi tied for 5th. Jeremy Paul of Colorado and Stefano Mazzoli from TCU tied for 3rd, finishing at 8 under par. Senior Tyler Reynolds was the standout for the Trojans tying for 27th place and finishing 2 over par. Seniors Zach Coats, Noah Tullos, and George Trujillo finished at 3 over par, 10 over par, and 11 over, respectively. Freshman Logan Pate finished at 9 over par. The 7th place finish was a good showing for the Trojans as they climbed back from early round struggles. The Trojans next tournament will be the Border Olympics in Houston starting March 10th.

The Lady Trojans had a good outing also, finishing with a team score of 943, while 1st place finisher UTSA scored 901. Second place went to the host of the tournament Texas St. with a score of 906 and Georgia Southern placed 3rd with 911. Leonie Harm of Houston won the tournament finishing 5 over par and scoring 70, 73, and 75 over the three round tournament. Ariana Macioce of Georgia Southern tied for second with Lois Kaye Go of Boston College. Teammates Julie Houston and Nikki Long of UTSA tied 4th with scores of 8 over par to round out the top five. Junior Shania Berger was the top scorer for the Lady Trojans, tying for 9th place along with Beth Ann Compton of Arkansas State and Sol Lee of North Texas. Sophomore Emilie Blennow finished in the top 50, tying for 41st going 23 over par. The Lady Trojans travel to Arizona to compete in the Rio Verde Invitational starting February 24th.