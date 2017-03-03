Tech Corner: Taking control of your dreams with the iBand+

Have you ever experienced a dream where you were in control? Whether it was telling yourself to walk towards a certain landmark, creating a certain person, or running like heck, we’ve all been in that state of unconsciousness where we could exert some degree of control over what was happening.

This state of dreaming, known as lucid dreaming, can be both pleasurable and frustrating. When we know we’re dreaming, we can make anything possible; our only limit is our imagination. But sometimes it’s hard to tell if you’re in a lucid dream state, which may lead to you waking up before truly enjoying it.

A few Amsterdam-based makers came up with a nifty gadget to solve this problem. The iBand+ is an EEG brain sensing headband that alerts the user when they’re in a lucid dream state. The device does this by monitoring the user’s brain waves as they sleep.

After people enter R.E.M. sleep, the stage where most of our dreams occur, the device uses audio and visual cues to alert the user that they’re dreaming without waking them up. Once the user is aware that they are dreaming, they can take control of their dream.

The creators of the iBand+ state that entering into lucid dreaming can help with creativity, problem solving, learning skills, and can even help those who suffer from nightmares take control of their fears.

The iBand+ can also monitor sleep, and gives the user a report on their sleep quality. It also has a “smart alarm” feature that wakes the user up using simulated natural sounds and light during the ideal stage of their sleep cycle, as opposed to regular alarms which rely on loud, abrasive noises to essentially “scare” one out of their sleep.

Though not available for procurement quite yet, the iBand+ is available for pre-order for $169 (original price $309), and has an estimated delivery for December 2017.