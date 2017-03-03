What’s Happening in Little Rock

Movies at the Robinson Theater

March 11

The Ron Robinson Theater is hosting several Movie Nights and a Weekend Movie Day this month. “Phantom of the Opera,” the 1925 silent film about the love affair between a “disfigured musical genius” and a singer, will be playing on Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission for the film is $5. The event page notes that wine and beer are offered at the theaters concession stand. The Ron Robinson Theater is located downtown in the River Market area at 100 Rock St. Attendees should keep an eye out for signs pointing in the direction of the entrance, as it can be difficult to find.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 11

Little Rock’s eighteenth Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at 1 p.m. The parade will start in front of Dugan’s Pub on East Third Street and end in North Little Rock at the intersection of Sixth and Main Streets. Entertainment for the parade include dance performances from the McCafferty School of Irish Dance and the O’Donovan School of Irish Dance. The parade is free and open to the public.

Brain Candy LIVE!

March 28

Former “Mythbusters” host, Adam Savage, and Youtube personality, Michael Stevens, are bringing their show to Little Rock, one of 40 cities on their first tour.

Several descriptions of the show state it’s “a cross between TED Talks and the Blue Man Group.” The events explanation says the duo is bringing “three tons of their crazy toys, incredible tools, and mind-blowing demonstrations.” Brain Candy hits Little Rock on Tuesday, at 8 p.m. at the Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Celebrity Attractions, online at ticketmasters.com or by calling 1-800-982-ARTS. Groups of 10 or more can call 501-492-3312 for tickets.