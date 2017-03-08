Men’s basketball win triumphantly in final home game

By Adrian Miller

The final two home games for UA Little Rock (LR) were microcosms of their season under first year head coach Wes Flanigan. They suffered a defeat on Senior night, Saturday Feb. 25th, at the hands of Georgia State, but responded impressively on Monday night, Feb. 27th, against Georgia Southern.

The first of the two games was close throughout the first half. Senior point guard Marcus Johnson Jr. started the game with a 3-pointer, a rebound and an assist to Senior center Lis Shoshi to give the Trojans an early 5-0 lead. The Panthers fought back and the lead went back and forth. Johnson hit another 3 to put the Trojans up 30-28, but Georgia State guard Jeff Thomas answered with a 3 of his own to give the Panthers a 31-30 lead entering halftime.

Georgia State continued with good inside play into the second half to go up 39-33. Osse responded with his third triple of the game and added a jumper to bring the Trojans within 3 (41-38), but that was as close as they would come. Georgia State went on to win 71-54 making clutch shots down the stretch.

Being Senior Night, it was emotional, but it was extra emotional for Shoshi, who’s dad watched him play for the first time collegiately. After the game Shoshi was asked about his excitement at the beginning of the game. “It was pretty cool, my dad hasn’t seen me play in 5 or 6 years… it was fun having him here.” Shoshi finished as the high scorer for the Trojans with 12 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block. Osse, who had a good offensive game, finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist. When asked about suffering the loss on Senior night, he responded, “Senior night was cool… I just wanted to come out with a win.”

Seniors Johnson Jr., Jalen Jackson, Maurius Hill, Stetson Billings, Shoshi and Osse were all honored before the game.

One thing Coach Flanigan preaches is “Protect The Jack” and the Trojans responded on Monday night to do just that. The game against Georgia Southern was a thriller. LR trailed by 12 early in the 1st half, but battled back to trail by just 4 at halftime, 28-24.

The second half saw the Eagles keep the Trojans in check until the closing minutes of the game. With 8:41 left in the game, Georgia Southern led 47-39. A 3-point play by Jalen Jackson brought the lead to 47-42 and sparked the comeback by the Trojans. After Johnson’s free throws pulled the Trojans to within three with 3:25 left, Eagles guard Mike Hughes answered with a jumper to give them a 54-49 lead with just under 3 minutes left. Two inside lay-ups by Andre Jones put the Trojans down 1. Osse then hit his only shot of the night, a corner three, that would eventually be the game winner and have the Trojan Seniors walk off their final game at the Jack with a 56-54 victory.

Jalen Jackson led the Trojans in scoring, going 5 of 6, and finishing with 16 points. Hill filled up the stat line with 11 points, 8 boards, 2 dimes, 2 blocks and 2 steals. Johnson finished with 11 points, 4 boards, 2 assists and 1 steal.

The Trojans are 14-15 overall and 5-11 in the conference. They face two more conference road games before heading into tournament play.