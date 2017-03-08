On the Road: Final round propels Women’s golf to 7th place

by: Alex Vandiver

On February 26th, the UA Little Rock Trojans golf team wrapped up play in the Rio Verde Invitational in Rio Verde, Arizona.

A press release issued by LR Trojan athletics stated that the Trojans posted the lowest scoring round in the tournament at 290, landing seventh place in the tournament with a total score of 908.

Eastern Michigan won the tournament with a score of 889. Northern Illinois placed second with a score of 893, while UMKC finished just behind them at third with a score of 895. Little Rock finished one stroke ahead of Arkansas State and Western Michigan. Both of those teams tied for a score of 909, putting them in eighth place. The Trojans were four strokes back of sixth-place Northern Arizona, who scored 904.

Shania Berger shot a 5-under 67 in the final round, making her the top finisher for Little Rock. Berger’s final round propelled her to fourth place and was only a stroke off the program record.

Other Trojans golfers in the tournament included Sabrina Bonanno who tied for 18th place at 8 over par. In the individual side of the tournament, Pernille Orlien tied for 42nd place at 14 over par. Lucy Owen finished at 30 over par. Peyton Weaver finished tied for 57th place at 17 over par. Emelie Blennow finished at 18 over par and tied for 60th place in the tournament.

Next up, the LR women’s golf team play March 13 at the Fresno State Classic in Fresno, CA.