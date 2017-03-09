2017 baseball season starts with both highs and lows by Monika S. Sandlin

By: Monika S. Sandlin

The early part of the 2017 season has been filled with challenges for Trojans baseball.

On February 17, the team faced Oral Roberts in a road series in which the team lost all three games. Coach Chris Curry spoke with LR Trojan Athletics after the series. “We’re going to play some tougher opponents earlier in the season to get ourselves seasoned and ready, and by the time we get to conference play, we’re going to know exactly who we are.”

The team lost their home opener to Purdue on February 24, but rallied to take the next two games of the series.

On the weekend of March 3, Trojans baseball dominated Fort Wayne in a home series. The Trojans started the series with a 17-2 win. The team got out to an early lead which was brought on by hard hitting and running. LR scored 7 runs in the first inning and managed more runs in all but two innings in the game.

The doubleheader games on March 4 were much closer, with LR winning the first game by a single run then winning the second game by 5.

In the first game of the day, both teams were tied at 2 going into the bottom of the 9th inning. With Danny Mitchell at the plate, he hit a ball into far-left field which plated Christian Reyes. After Reyes scored, the team dog piled in celebration after winning the close game.

The second game of the night was close with no runs plating in the first inning until Ft. Wayne hit a grand slam in the top of the 2nd, taking a 4-0 lead. Jonathon Davis started the Trojan comeback in the 4th inning with a home run, which spurred the team onto a hard earned second win of the night and third win of the series, with the Trojans scoring 8 additional runs in the game.

March 5 was the final day of the three day, four game series. Through the first four innings, both teams were even at 0-0. The fifth inning plated the first run for LR, with subsequent runs coming in the 6th and 8th innings. The only run of the night for Fort Wayne came in the 9th, but proved too little too late for the visiting team, as they ended up losing 5-1 in the game and lost the series 4-0.

The team’s final home game before heading to Texas this weekend was a rematch against Oral Roberts, a team that far out matched the home team, on March 8. LR fought hard, but Oral Roberts’ speed and skill out matched the Trojans once again in an 8-1 loss.

Next up, Trojans baseball open an away series with Stephen F. Austin on Friday.