Tough and triumphant season ends for Swimming and Diving by Monika S. Sandlin

By Monika S. Sandlin

This week has been a busy one for Little Rock (LR) sports, from Men’s and Women’s Basketball beginning play in the Sun Belt Championship, to five home games with the Baseball team, the NCAA Track Championships, and the final competition for the Swimming and Diving team of the season. For her second year in a row, the junior from Cabot, Samantha Gray, competed in the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

This year, the competition was held on the campus of the University of Missouri and hosted college teams such as Minnesota, LSU, the University of Arkansas, the University of Texas, Nebraska, the University of Wisconsin, and Houston. With a judging panel from the US and Canada, competition was tough, but Samantha Gray didn’t let that faze her. Gray finished 41st overall in the one-meter dive in the two day competition with an overall score of 214.60, which, as stated in a press release on LRTrojans.com, was her third highest score of the season.

This year, several Trojan swimmers received recognition for their performances. Tori Fryar made the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team, while Samantha Gray, Courtney Coe, Emma Doll, and Laura Ruiz Astorga received honorable mentions in the All-Missouri Valley Conference Selections.