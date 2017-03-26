‘Logan’ Carves Out Its Own Marvel Movie Mold

“Logan” is not your typical superhero movie. While it’s not the first in the Marvel movie universe to brandish an R-rating, it is much more serious and evokes more of an emotional response than “Deadpool.” The principal cast was solid, and, despite having the ending spoiled for me, it still hit me pretty hard.

James Mangold not only directed “Logan,” but also directed “The Wolverine” in 2013. Returning to the role of the titular character was Hugh Jackman. Among the remaining cast members were Patrick Stewart, David Merchant, Boyd Holbrook, and Dafne Keen.

The film was set in the year 2029, a time when most mutants had been killed. In the opening scene, Logan (Jackman) was shown waking up in the back of his limo he drives as a chauffeur and approached some people intending to rob him. He advised them on how to take the rims off the tires and then proceeded to fight and kill them all in an exciting and bloody manner. After this, Logan returns to a secluded building in the Mexican desert.

Taking care of an aging Professor Xavier (Stewart) was an albino named Caliban (Merchant). Professor Xavier was then revealed to have been losing his mind to a degenerative brain affliction. Caliban complains that Logan had been gone for a while, and had not been helping him with the professor adequately.

There is a brief conversation between Logan and Xavier, during which the professor’s health is clearly shown to be declining. Xavier also mentions that he has been communicating with another mutant. Logan gives him medicine to control seizures, but not before he has one that seems to produce an energy which incapacitates everyone, not allowing them to move or breathe. As a mutant, though, Logan is able to fight his way to the professor and inject him with the proper medicine. After this episode, Caliban complains that the professor’s outbursts are getting worse, and that he and Logan were only supposed to stay with him for a short time.

When Logan is attending a funeral with a client, he is approached by a Hispanic woman, Gabriela, asking him for help and calling him “Wolverine.” This, as anyone who has heard of X-Men would know, is his superhero name. He claims that he doesn’t know what she’s talking about and leaves her behind. Shortly after this, Logan is approached by Pierce (Holbrook), the head of security for an evil corporation. He knows that Logan killed the gang members, and also that he was approached by Gabriela. Logan denies having seen or met with Gabriela, and kicks Pierce out of the limo.

After this, Logan responds to a call from Gabriela. He drives up to pick her up, and is given a mission. Her mission for him is to transport both her and a mutant child, Laura (Keen), to “Eden.” He initially turns down the offer, but then is offered $50,000 for the job. He takes some money up front, and is promised the rest when he gets them there. He leaves and ponders it over. Later, he gets a message from Gabriela, but by the time he gets to her, she has already been killed in a gruesome manner.

Upon returning to the compound, Laura turns up, and all is calm for a minute or two. Xavier reveals that Laura is the mutant he has been communicating with. The next thing you know, there are several armored vehicles which pull up filled with armed men. They’re led by Pierce. They are after Laura. In an intense action scene, the men are eventually all disposed of by Logan and Laura. Laura is shown to have the same powers as Logan (speed, quick regeneration, adamantium claws), but she also has blades which emerge from her feet. Xavier, Logan, and Laura escape, but Caliban is left behind. Pierce uses Caliban to track down the mutants as they are approaching “Eden.”

“Logan” is definitely worth seeing if you like action packed superhero movies, and want to step out of that typical paradigm or formula you see in most of them. “Logan” truly stands alone as a very special type of superhero movie. With an 8.5/10 rating on imdb.com, and a 92% on rottentomatoes.com, it’s clear that it was a pretty universally appreciated movie.

I warn you to keep an open mind, however. It is rated R due to extremely violent action sequences and several instances of obscene language throughout. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who wants to see a good action movie that will almost undoubtedly tug at your heart strings. I would give this movie an 8.5 out of 10 myself because, as a lifelong X-Men fan, I felt as if they really did this character and this story justice. That being said, there is NO Stan Lee cameo, and there is no scene after the credits.