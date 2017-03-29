On the Road with the Trojans: Baseball takes on tough competition in Missouri and Louisiana By: Monika S. Sandlin

By: Monika S. Sandlin

After a tough three day series against Troy, Little Rock (LR) Baseball went up against No. 5 Missouri on March 21. The Trojans had a rough start, but still managed to make things interesting late. Despite this, LR lost 11-8.

This past weekend, the Trojans took to the diamond in Louisiana, taking on ULM. To open the series, LR beat the Warhawks 5-1. Sophomore Riley Pittman started the game with a homerun, while Senior Hunter Owens supplied one of his own in the win. Late in the game, Owens capped off the Trojans victory with a two-RBI double.

Saturday’s game proved tougher, with the Warhawks taking a 6-4 win. Owens followed his strong Friday performance with another homerun, while Senior Nik Gifford hotone of his own. Junior Bryce Dimitroff batted in another run, while Freshman Kale Emshoff finished the game 2-2 from the plate.

The weekend series ended with a 7-1 loss. Despite scoring the first run of the game in the fourth inning, LR couldn’t hold off the Warhawks and their offense, with all seven Warhawk runs coming in a four-inning period.