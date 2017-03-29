Opposing warriors clash on the diamond By: Monika S. Sandlin

By: Monika S. Sandlin

Over spring break, Little Rock (LR) baseball took on the Troy Trojans, the #2 team in the Sun Belt. Also in attendance at Gary Hogan were professional scouts, present for all three games.

March 17’s game was tough, with LR losing by a single run. The score was tied for much of the game until the seventh inning, when Troy scored four runs and took the lead. In the eighth inning, both teams scored runs, bringing Troy’s lead to 7-3. LR made a late comeback attempt, scoring three runs in the ninth inning, but couldn’t pull out the victory, losing 7-6. Riley Pittman, Dalton Thomas, Zach Baker, and Cameron Knight scored runs, while Senior Dalton Thomas went 2-4 from the plate, with 2 runs and 3 RBIs.

March 18’s game was more unbalanced with a 6-3 loss. Despite this, Dalton Thomas and Riley Pittman hit homeruns early in the game, helping the team to an early lead. LR held their lead until the eighth inning, when Troy hit a grandslam, sealing a 6-3 win. Despite the loss, Gary Hogan had a season high attendance of 120-130 fans, including students, family members, and scouts.

On March 19, you could tell there was something in the air. LR went out to the diamond with a determined stride and look on their faces. In the first inning, Troy scored a run, but LR responded with 4 runs of their own, taking a comfortable 3-run lead on the visitors. LR added four runs between the third and fourth innings, widening their lead to 8-1. In the sixth inning, Troy scored two runs but it proved too little too late, as LR would go on to win 10-3.

It was a challenging weekend, with the Trojans losing two of their three games. In their lone win, LR dominated the second-best team in the Sun-Belt, sending the Sunday crowd home happy. LR has a hard season ahead of them but from the looks of it, they are up to the challenge and won’t let the losses bring them down.