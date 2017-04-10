Tackling final exams By: Alicia Harp

After months of reading, taking exams, and writing papers, finals week is just around the corner! For me, that one week is the worst part of the semester. A lot of you might break out in a sweat at the mention of finals. If you’re anything like me, you try to make sure you have the highest grade going into the exam, so that if you don’t do well, you will still have a passing grade. It can be a very stressful time. Before you pull an all-night study session, drinking all the caffeine you can to stay awake and cramming all the information you can into your brain, here are a few things that you might want to keep in mind.

Stay Calm. Take a deep breath before you do anything. You are not trying to run a marathon here. If you can, try not to focus on how many exams you have, just focus on tackling one exam at a time. If you stay calm, your brain will retain much more information than if you’re stressed.

Be Organized. Put all your notes for each class in separate folders. Make sure you have everything you need to prepare for the exam.

Prepare in advance. I can’t emphasis this enough. Do not wait until the night before the exam to begin studying. Trust me, it won’t do any good. You won’t retain any information that way. Start studying when your professor gives you the material. That way it will stick in your brain.

Get a tutor if needed. If you had trouble with the class all semester, you may already have a tutor; but if not, it’s a great idea to get one to help you learn the material better. The university offers free tutoring services on campus for those who need extra help.

Get as much rest as you can. It’s very important to get as much rest as you can, the night before the exam. You will want to be fully awake to make certain you answer questions correctly.

Have confidence in yourself. This is the key to passing or failing an exam. You must have confidence in yourself and in your capabilities. You must think positive and believe that you can do anything that you set your mind to.

With these six steps, you should increase your chances of passing final exams immeasurably!