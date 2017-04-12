Baseball wins 3 out of 4 at home

By: Kolton Rutherford

Last week, Little Rock (LR) baseball took on Texas State in a weekend series and played one game against Stephen F. Austin at Gary Hogan Field. Despite dropping the first game of the series against Texas State last Friday, the Trojan men responded with two victories to take the series over the weekend and beat Stephen F. Austin yesterday.

In front of a Friday evening crowd of 252 people, LR lost to Texas State 7-3. In the first inning, LR senior pitcher Cory Malcolm surrendered a 3-run homerun, forcing LR behind the eight-ball early. In the bottom of the first, Trojan senior catcher Cameron Knight singled and brought home a run, cutting the deficit to two at 3-1. In the fourth inning, Texas State scored on an RBI groundout, furthering their advantage to 4-1. In the fifth, LR brought home two runners and appeared back in the game. However, Texas State quickly stamped out the comeback, scoring three runs in the sixth inning, with one run coming off a balk.

On Saturday afternoon, LR’s top of the first inning drew comparisons to the night before, as junior pitcher Ryan LeMoine gave up a two-run homerun. LR responded vigorously, scoring three runs of their own in the bottom of the first, courtesy of two doubles by seniors Dalton Thomas and Nik Gifford. LR followed their three-run first with another in the second inning, as well as the fourth. Gifford hit a two-run homerun, while Knight also hit an RBI-triple. In the fifth inning, Texas State cut into the deficit with two runs, but the task proved too great, as the Trojans would go on to win 9-4.

In the series finale on Sunday, LR again surrendered an early run, but quickly tied the game at one in the second inning with a solo-homerun from senior Zach Baker. Texas State went on to score four runs through the next five innings, setting their lead at 5-1. Starting in the bottom of the seventh, LR cut into the Bobcats’ lead with another homerun from Baker, this time bringing in two runs. Sophomore Jonathan Davis tied the game with a two RBI-single in the eighth, while senior Ty Gunter sealed the Trojans’ victory with another RBI-single later in the inning. LR won the game by a score of 6-5.

After a couple day’s rest, LR played Stephen F. Austin at Gary Hogan Field yesterday. The first three innings were quiet with neither team scoring. In the fourth inning, S.F. Austin opened the scoring with a two run-homerun. LR responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning through doubles by Knight and Gunter, as well as a bases-loaded walk from Baker. In the seventh, LR sealed the victory with a huge inning in which five runs were scored off of four RBI-singles and one RBI-double. LR won the game 10-4.

Next up, the Trojans take a trip to Arlington, Texas for a three game series versus UT-Arlington starting tomorrow.