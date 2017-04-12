Jonathan Davis hits grand slam in series versus App State

On March 3, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (LR) men’s baseball team began a three-game series at Gary Hogan field against Appalachian State. In the sixth inning of the first game, sophomore catcher Jonathan Davis blasted a pinch hit grand slam. The grand slam was the first for LR since Bryson Thionnet hit one in 2014. It was also the first pinch-hit home run since LR’s Niko Navarro’s in 2011. Davis went 1 for 2 in the game.

In his conference-leading 17th appearance of the year, Trojan reliever Dylan Slayton took a 4-2 lead into the top of the 7th. He kept the Mountaineers at bay while the Trojan offense helped his effort in the bottom of the inning. Senior infielder Zach Baker scored a run off a Dalton Thomas double down the left field line. Thomas went 1 for 3 on the game and hit his eighth double of the season. Baker finished 2 for 5. Junior infielder Bryce Dimitroff scored Hunter Owens on a groundout to give the Trojans a final lead of 6-2. Owens extended his eight-game hitting streak with a single in the inning.

The two teams then played a double-header on the following Saturday, April 1st. The Mountaineers won both games 3-2 and 7-6, respectively. The Trojans sliced eight hits for the game and controlled a 2-0 lead into the top of the 6th. The Mountaineer’s Calev Grubbs brought in Connor Leonard on a fielding error to notch the game’s deciding run in the following inning. The Trojans junior pitcher started the contest and finished with a good outing. He pitched 6.2 innings, with five strikeouts, five hits, two walks and 2 earned runs.

The Trojans displayed an array of offense in the final game of the series. Their 17 hits mark the second most for the Trojans season. Although they swung the bat well, LR stranded 11 runners on base, which is their 3rd highest total this season.

Owens went 3 for 5 on the day while scoring a run. Seniors Nik Gifford, Cameron Knight, and Thomas went 2 for 4 on the day. Gifford scored an RBI while Thomas brought in two. Senior infielder Ty Gunter went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run. Sophomore Riley Pittman went 1 for 2 with an RBI and run.

The Trojans held a 6-3 lead going into the top of the 8th. The Mountaineers answered back and tied the game in the 9th. App State’s Tyler Stroup then singled to first, but a costly throw allowed Matt Vernon to score the game winning run. Slayton took the loss in the match, but starter Chandler Fidel threw 6 innings with eight strikeouts, two walks, five hits, and three runs.

The Trojans next match up was against the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (UAPB). The Trojans fell 2-1 to the Golden Lions in a tight game. Both bullpens did outstanding. LR rotated four different pitchers in the match up and collectively held UAPB to two runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out eight. Gifford went 1 for 3 and brought in Baker for the Trojans lone run.