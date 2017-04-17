Summer suggestions for college students By:Alicia Harp

Now that the semester is almost over, and finals are approaching, summer vacation is on everyone’s mind!

Let’s be honest here: now that we’re adults, summers aren’t like they used to be, right? Now, summer is all about getting ahead of the game and preparing for the future.

Here are a few things you might want to try this summer to help you get started.

Get an internship. Internships are extremely important in college. They look good on resumes when looking for a job, and they give you the experience needed for your career. Internships are also good because you will have a chance to try out the job of your choice before making it your career.

Learn a new skill. Learning new skills always come in handy, especially if you’re planning to put it on your resume. New skills can greatly enhance your chances at getting that dream job you’ve always wanted.

Get a summer job. If you’re not doing an internship, what better way to spend the summer than by building up your resume and earning money at the same time. You can’t go wrong there. Plus, let’s face it, someone has to support your lifestyle, and now that we’re adults, the bank of Mom and Dad is no longer open.

Make a budget. This is extremely crucial. You need to know how much money you’re making and spending. Make a list of everything you need to pay for such things as food and rent and set a spending limit for yourself.

Get a letter of recommendation. I can’t emphasize how important getting a letter of recommendation is to the job application process. This summer you may want to get your letters of recommendation in order by asking past professors or employers to write about your character and work ethic.

Take summer classes. If you’re an over-achiever and want to get a few classes out of the way before fall, taking classes is the perfect way to go.

Study abroad. Travel to a different country, while earning credit for school. What could be better? Studying abroad allows you to immerse yourself in a new culture, while having an adventure of a lifetime.

Relax. Take time for yourself. Decompress. Read a book. Life is meant to be enjoyed. With these suggestions, you just might have the best summer yet!