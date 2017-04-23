‘The Fate of the Furious’ is action packed and exciting!

If you’re looking for a good action movie to distract from reality, “The Fate of the Furious” delivers an action packed thrill ride that is sure to entertain. From the high-octane car chases to the various locations worldwide, this movie was exciting to say the least.

“The Fate of the Furious” is the eighth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” movie franchise. It was directed by F. Gary Gray, and it starred Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris.

The story centers around Dom (Diesel) and his team of renegades who have helped people on all different scales throughout the franchise.

In this installment, Dom is being extorted by a mastermind hacker named Cipher (Theron). Dom is forced to turn on his team in order to help Cipher obtain weapons of mass destruction.

His usual team is forced to team up with a former enemy, Deckard (Statham) in order to track him in order to stop Cipher from potentially starting World War III.

The action scenes in this movie are nothing short of adrenaline fueled excitement people have come to expect from this franchise.

At the height of the action, the Russian Minister of Defense’s motorcade is immobilized by Dom and the hacking of Cipher. Cipher hacked into every car that had the ability to self drive, and caused utter chaos in the streets of New York.

I admittedly missed a few movies between the second installment and this (the eighth), but the movie did a good job of filling the audience in to the character interactions and developments. That being said, it serves as a pretty good standalone action film. I feel as if someone could have missed all the previous films in the franchise and still been caught up on the dynamic of the characters and the story.

The locations in the film ranged from Cuba to Germany to Russia to the U.S., and the titles were interesting placed in order to introduce each new location.

At one point, the team was stealing a WMD from Berlin, which contained a very entertaining car chase. Later, the team was sent to New York to contain Dom, their friend who had seemingly been a traitor to them.

Fortunately, Letty (Rodriguez), knew that Dom would not act this way if it weren’t for a good reason.

This movie also had some pretty funny parts, which made it that much more relatable.

I would recommend this movie to anyone who likes to be blown away by aesthetically ridiculous car chases and seemingly non-stop action. While I don’t typically indulge in movies this far into a franchise, I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised. I can’t believe that I’m saying this, but I would rate “The Fate of the Furious” a 6.5 out of 10.