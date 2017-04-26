Feast on at Feastros

Located in Sherwood, Arkansas, Featros is a buffet restaurant that serves great quality food.

Feastros is a wonderful place to eat if you love great American food and amazing service.

The buffet offers a variety of foods and has a dessert and salad bar. The choices of foods include southern favorites such as fried chicken, candy yams, collard greens, etc.The highlight of the restaurant would have to be the dessert bar. The dessert bar consists of sweet tooth favorites such as peach cobbler, ice cream, and fresh fruit.

Feastros’ food is delicious and makes you feel at home. The buffet is never low on food, and the cooks make sure to keep it stocked at all times. The food is hot and fresh every time, and taste like it was made with love.

According to a North Little Rock local, Dianne Thrash, “The food is always delicious and fresh. They have great home cooking soul food, the place is clean, and the service is great. There are always long lines on Sundays, but it is worth the wait.”

If you aren’t looking to dine in, the restaurant also offers takeout and catering. Parties are also welcome.

The restaurant also has great serving waiters and waitresses, that makes sure you have everything you need to enjoy your meal. They are friendly and nice, and always keep a warm smile on their faces.

Feastros is kid friendly and inexpensive. The bathrooms are neat and clean, and the restaurant is tidy and cozy overall.

Feastros atmosphere is casual and it is a great place to dine in anytime during the day, and for any event. Sundays are the most popular because it’s a great location to eat after church.

Feast at Featros, you won’t regret it.