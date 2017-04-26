Tyler Reynolds finishes 16th at Sun Belt Championship

By: Kolton Rutherford

On Sunday, Little Rock (LR) men’s golf opened play at their final tournament of the season, the Sun Belt Championship in Sandestin, Florida. The Trojans finished eighth at the Championship, ahead of Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana-Lafayette, UT Arlington, and Appalachian State.

The Trojans top finisher, redshirt-senior Tyler Reynolds, tied for sixteenth at five-over par. Fellow senior Noah Tullos tied for 21st at six-over par, as did freshman Danial Durisic. Seniors Zach Coats and George Trujillo finished tied for 40th and 47th, respectively.

Highlights for Trojans at the Championship included Tullos’s and Reynolds’s four-under and one-under final rounds. Tullos’s four-under tied for the second-lowest round score at the Championship.

The Trojans finished eighth, but managed to put together the second-best combined score over the final two rounds. Their poor first round performance proved too much to overcome, as they still finished four strokes off the top-four teams.

With five seniors on this year’s team, the 2017-18 men’s golf team will see new faces and new leaders. George Scanlon and Grady Bourguignon will become seniors, while true freshman Danial Durisic will become a sophomore. LR will be hoping to build off their impressive final two rounds of the Championship and build confidence for the fall.