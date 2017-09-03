Little Rock track run at twilight in Memphis

by: Harrison Hudson

Little Rock (LR) track and field athletes kicked off their season at the Brooks Memphis Twilight Invitational late Saturday evening.

The Trojans had seven athletes competing in the men’s 4-mile run, including senior Isaac Lalang, who finished in 13th place with a time of 20:37.64. LR junior Rogelio Araiza (21:32.05, 41st place) and sophomore Emilio Medina (21:35.42, 43rd place) also finished in the top 45.

Freshmen Hunter Tucker (22:24.30, 77th) and Jarred O’Connor (22:59.20, 90th) made the top 100, along with sophomore Tyler Davis (23:01.46, 94th). Sophomore Noah Smith came in 115th place with a time of 23:30.36.

The event’s winning time belonged to Kigen Chemadi of Middle Tenn. State, who ran a 19:46.26.

As a team, the Trojans completed the event in eighth place.

Five LR athletes competed in the women’s 5k run. Freshman Vianney Sanchez finished the event in 52nd place, with a time of 19:45.15. Fellow freshman Hannah Mannine came in 74th place (20:20.84), while sophomore Hunter Paul was 76th overall (20:22.85).

Senior Rebeca Solis (22:44.00, 128th) and junior Akeia Joyner (24:03.80, 136th) rounded out the Trojans in the field.

Lauren Paquette, who ran unattached, won the event with a time of 17:30.17.

The five Trojan athletes in the women’s 5k run earned a 12th place finish as a team.