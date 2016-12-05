UALR United Way Campaign

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock 2016 Heart of Arkansas United Way campaign will run Dec. 5-20.

The campaign will support local health and human service agencies, such as the UALR Children’s International Future Smiles Dental Clinic, Ronald McDonald House, American Red Cross, Our House, and the Arkansas Foodbank, that rely on United Way funds to carry out their missions.

Last year, United Way raised over $4 million dollars to help hungry Arkansans, low-income seniors, disadvantaged youth, families-in-crisis, survivors of domestic violence, and many others.

Contributions to the 2016-17 United Way campaign ensure services that touch close to one of every three lives in the community.

To make a donation to this year’s campaign, print and complete the UALR Employee Pledge Card. Then send the pledge card via campus mail to: Angelita Faller, Office of Communications and Marketing.

For more information about the Heart of Arkansas United Way, visit the United Way website or check out the 2016 United Way workplace brochure.

For questions regarding the UALR United Way campaign, please contact Angelita Faller at 501.907.9320 or amfaller@ualr.edu.