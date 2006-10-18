Studying a second language teaches students to communicate with people from other countries and cultures, and makes them more competitive in today’s global market. In addition to building proficiency in speaking, reading, writing, and listening in a second language, our coursework cultivates critical thinking and analysis through engagement with a range of cultural products, including art, film, music, and literature.

Explore Our Programs

NOTE: As of May 2023, new student enrollments for the French program have been suspended. For more information, visit the 2023-2024 Course Catalog.