Stay Connected

The UA Little Rock Alumni Association is dedicated to the success and recognition of our university’s graduates. Membership provides an opportunity to stay connected, access exclusive offers, and set the foundation for future students. Membership is open to both former students and friends of the university.

Are you graduating this year or have you recently graduated? Be sure to join the Alumni Association today!

You can also purchase an Alumni Brick and secure your spot in the new Alumni Patio.

Join the Alumni Association