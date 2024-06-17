Stay Connected
The UA Little Rock Alumni Association is dedicated to the success and recognition of our university’s graduates. Membership provides an opportunity to stay connected, access exclusive offers, and set the foundation for future students. Membership is open to both former students and friends of the university.
Are you graduating this year or have you recently graduated? Be sure to join the Alumni Association today!
You can also purchase an Alumni Brick and secure your spot in the new Alumni Patio.Join the Alumni Association
Reasons to Join the Alumni Association
The UA Little Rock Alumni Association helps us maintain a strong university to build upon and generate more recognition that adds to the value of a UA Little Rock degree. Your membership in the association also provides you with numerous opportunities, including the opportunity to provide support for our students.
Support Future Trojans
A portion of all membership dues is put towards our Annual Fund that awards over $100,000 each year to more than 30 students!
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the job that I worked each summer was eliminated. Therefore, I have not been able to save any money to put toward college tuition, books, gas, etc. This is why I was so excited when I found out I was a recipient of the E. Grainger and Frances B. Williams Endowed Scholarship Fund. I was able to breathe easier knowing that this $1,000 will help defray the cost of my college expenses. Therefore, I can just concentrate on my studies and not how I will be out to pay for everything.” — UA Little Rock Senior
Stay Informed
Members of the UA Little Rock Alumni Association receive a monthly newsletter with updates on the campus, new developments, and our “Alumni in the News” section, highlighting graduates that are making moves!
Connect with Fellow Alumni
Members are informed of in-person events, small and large, to meet and network with other students and graduates. As the old saying goes, “It’s not always what you know; it’s also who you know!” You never know if one chance encounter could lead to your next big break!More Membership Benefits
