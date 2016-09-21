New FAFSA deadline announced

Even though the fall semester has only just begun, students will soon be able to plan ahead for their financial aid for next school year. The FAFSA will be widening its deadline for the 2017 – 2018 school year, which will give students more time to pursue financial aid.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) helps students to determine what type of financial aid they are eligible for.

As a college student, financial aid is often important for enrollment. Grants, work-study funds and student loans all fall under this category.

According to the FAFSA website, the FAFSA helps to offer over $150 billion annually and helps millions of students pay for higher education. The website also states that Federal Student Aid is the largest provider of student financial aid in the United States.

The deadline for financial aid applying to the 2017-18 school year will be extended. This will aid students by giving them more time to plan for the following school year earlier than previously available.

Instead of students having to wait until January 2017 to file the form, students will be able to submit the form as early as Oct. 1, 2016. According to the Federal Student aid website, the early submission date will be a permanent change.

Another change is being made starting with the 2017 – 2018 FAFSA. Students will be required to submit tax information from an earlier year. For the 2017 – 2018 FAFSA, students will report tax information from 2015 instead of 2016.

By requiring older tax and income information, the need to estimate tax information and update one’s FAFSA at a later time will no longer be an issue.

If a student is still claimed by their parents as a dependent for tax purposes, the parents’ tax information will be required. This tax information is available through an IRS retrieval tool on the FAFSA website.

Staff members are available on campus to help students with the FAFSA at the financial aid department in the student center.

The FAFSA is available at: http://fafsa.ed.gov/.