Police Beat Sept. 21

Suspicious Person

On Sept. 2 at around 9:32 a.m., an officer searched the Parking Deck in regards to a report about a suspicious person. Another officer went to the Donaghey Student Center Information Desk to speak with the woman that was concerned about the person. She told the officer that a Hispanic man wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a beige hat with trees on it had come up to and tried to talk to her. She then got into her car, locked the doors and told the man that she felt uncomfortable. The suspect was later identified.

On Sept. 2, later in the day, an officer arrived at the Kappa Sigma gravel lot in regards to a call about a suspicious vehicle. The caller said that they thought the driver might be selling drugs. When they arrived, they found the same man wearing the beige hat with trees on it who had been in the Parking Deck. When asked what he was doing, he said that he was studying in his car. The officer didn’t see any illegal substances in the car. They ran the driver through the NCIC/ACIC Criminal Information System and he came back with a warrant from New Mexico with no extradition (the police can’t send him back to New Mexico). They told him that he was criminally trespassing, he needed to leave and he will be arrested if he returns. The driver told the officer that he comes to colleges to “soak up knowledge” until he’s asked to leave.

Argument in North Hall

On Sept. 4, officers arrived at North Hall in response to a call about theft from one of the E-phones. Upon arrival, they met with a woman who claimed that she and a female friend had been hanging out with a man who lived in the North Hall dorm when her friend and the man got into a fight about some money. She told the officers that her sister had driven her from Conway to hang out with her female friend and that they came over to the UALR dorms to hang out with the man. After hanging out with the man, the woman said that the man took back the money he had given them for a cab back to Conway. The police officers contacted the man and got a different story. He told them that there were only two people; the woman who the police had met and him. He said he had a roommate take him to pick up the woman and came back to the dorms where he and the woman became intimate. When the woman went to leave she asked the man for $60.00 to get a ride back to her house and to feed her kids. The man told her no and then left the dorms. Police tried running the woman through NCIC/ACIC but no one under the name she gave them came back. The man was advised to stay away from the woman and to call the Department of Public Safety if she shows up again.