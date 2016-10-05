Lady Trojans take straight sets victory

On Saturday, October 1, the Lady Trojans volleyball team played host to the ULM Warhawks on Beach Volleyball Night. Little Rock took a straight sets win in the contest, looking the stronger team throughout the match.

Little Rock got off to a hot start, taking a 10-2 lead early in the first set. The Trojans did not relent and held a 20-9 lead when ULM called its first timeout. Coming out of the break, the Trojans continued to play well, comfortably winning the first set, 25-11.

ULM played more aggressively in the second set, and at one point trailed the Trojans just 15-11. As the set continued, the Trojans pulled away with very strong team play, winning the set 25-13. Going into the break, Little Rock had led the entire match, with ULM never able to establish momentum.

Though trailing 2 sets to 0, the Warhawks came back on the court refreshed and confident entering the third set. For a time, the teams traded points. ULM took its first lead of the match holding an 8-10 lead on the Trojans at one point. Like the Warhawks had done in the first set, the Lady Trojans called a timeout to regroup. They came out of the timeout a rejuvenated team, reeling off 9 straight points to take a 17-10 lead. Louisiana-Monroe would not go away quietly, though, and battled back late to trail only 24-21. Little Rock held 3 match points and did not let ULM get any closer, taking the third and final set, 25-21 for a straight sets victory.

Several Trojans shined in the game. Sophomore Setter Taylor Lindberg finished with 35 assists, while senior Outside-Hitter Marina Avram had 7 service aces. Sophomore Middle-Blocker Veronica Marin had 11 kills, and fellow senior Middle-Blocker Edina Selimovic posted a .409 hitting efficiency. Also, senior Miona Milovanovic posted a .417 hitting efficiency.

When asked about her thoughts on the game, Little Rock head coach Van Compton said, “I was glad to come back and get a win tonight because I felt like we gave one away last night. I thought the kids played up… with spirit… I’m glad to get the win.” Compton also noted a few of the evening’s standout players, but added, “Tonight’s match was really hard to point out any one (person)… everybody hit positive… It’s hard to say one person.” Team play was the theme of the night, with all the Lady Trojans playing well.

A strong straight sets win was exactly what Little Rock needed after a tough 5-set loss Friday night. The team will have a few days off before hitting the road for games versus UT-Arlington and Texas State on Friday and Saturday.