The Struggle is Real: Wake Up and Makeup

They say that when you look good, you feel good. I’m a big believer in this saying and always try my best to look presentable every day. However, it’s usually pretty simple to put together a cute outfit or throw on a dress and look good. The real struggle is putting on makeup each morning.

It takes a lot of work putting on a full face every morning. This means moisturizing, primer, foundation, blush, eyeshadow, eye liner, mascara – the whole nine yards. Plus, the steps that occur within these – contouring your face, blending your eyeshadow, perfecting your winged liner, adding a flawless highlight. Not to mention the dread of having to wake up an extra hour (or even more) earlier just to start your beauty routine. If you want to go all out, it really does take a lot of time and effort. I really don’t see how people do it every day. I like to look good, but I also enjoy sleeping. So unless it’s a special occasion or there’s some big event going on, I highly doubt you’ll see my face fully made up.

But say you’re not feeling the made-up look. It’s too hot outside, and you don’t want to sweat all your makeup off. Or maybe you just prefer a more natural look. What people don’t realize is that it still takes some makeup to create that natural look. A little blush and a swipe of mascara really goes a long way. And though it may not take a full extra hour to complete, it’s still an extra 15-20 minutes I have to add to my routine. Thus, cutting into my sleep time. In spite of that, it’s my go-to look. It’s perfect for when you don’t want to be too made up, but still want to look cute.

Of course, there’s always the option to go barefaced. This allows you maximum time to sleep in in the morning and only requires you to wash your face. It’s basically effortless.

Many girls choose not to wear makeup despite the cultural norm that wearing it has become. For me, makeup is like icing on a cake: it really does complete your whole outfit and can also be used as a way for you to express yourself. But don’t get me wrong, I definitely still have my days were I choose to get that extra hour of sleep versus completing my whole beauty routine.

I think it’s important for women to understand that while makeup is fun and enhances your natural beauty, it shouldn’t define who you are, and people should know what you look like without it. I like to think of it as more of an accessory than a necessity.