Trojans shake off rival Red Wolves

Little Rock Trojan soccer took on conference rival Arkansas State University Red Wolves on Sunday, October 2nd at 1:00p.m. Little Rock completely dominated the Wolves winning 2-0. It was a beautiful day for a soccer game, it was 80 degrees and clear blue skies for the whole game that took place at the Coleman Sports and Recreation Complex in front of a large crowd full of Trojan and Red Wolves fans.

It didn’t take long for the Trojans to get on the board, Shannon Shield took a shot at the goal that was blocked, then Doro Greulich beat ASU’s goalkeeper to the ball and made the first goal of the day and it also happened to be Greulichs’ first goal of the season. Greulich is a freshman here at Little Rock that moved here from Potsdam, Germany.

At 33:09 Quin Wilkes got some help in the form of a ball passed off by Fali Garuba to Caitlyn Eddy, who made a cross to Wilkes who came up with the goal, now making the score 2-0. The goal was her 3rd goal of the season. Wilkes’, a biology major is a junior here at Little Rock and has goals to be in the medical field after college.

The Trojans ended the period up 2 points with 14 shots attempted with the Red Wolves with only 2 shots attempted.

The 2nd period was scoreless. Little Rock attempted 6 more shots and Arkansas State made 2 more attempts, 1 of which with a minute left in the game and Sara Small stopped it with a fantastic save. The Trojans shut down the Red Wolves offensively and the game ended with the 2-0 score.

The Red Wolves goalkeeper Kelsey Ponder was busy the entire game with Little Rocks’ 20 shots, 11 of those shots on the goal. She made 9 saves, but of course still allowed the Trojans 2 goals. The Trojans goalkeeper Sara Small had a shut out game, making 3 saves on all 3 attempted shots at the goal that the Red Wolves made. This was Small’s 4th shut out game of the season. Sara is a Senior here at Little Rock that transferred from Wake Forest and is originally from Bend, Oregon.

The Trojans are now 7-6-0 in overall play, with a 2-3-0 in conference play. Little Rocks’ next two games take them on the road to Appalachian State on Friday the 7th at 6:00 p.m. and Coastal Carolina on Sunday the 9th, both conference games that would make great road wins.

The next home game for the Trojans will be on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 p.m taking on Georgia State. Come out early for the Trojan tailgate and support your Trojans. There are only 6 more games left in the season before the Sunbelt conference, with only 3 of those being home games, so make sure to come out and support the Little Rock Soccer team.