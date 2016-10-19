Job opportunities on campus

Assistant to the Library Director

The Ottenheimer Library is looking for an Assistant to the Library Director. This position is a work study position. Duties of this job will be: working from 8:00 a.m.- 6:00p.m. Monday through Friday, maintaining the library webpages, using Microsoft Word, Access, Excel, and Powerpoint to enter data, staff the service desk and assist students with Microsoft Office, and shelve books and boxes of archival papers.

The jobs minimum education and experience requirements are an education equal to a high school diploma and computer applications experience. While not required, experience in a library setting is preferred.

For more information about this job opportunity or to apply contact JB Hill at jbhill@ualr.edu or at (501) 569-8808.

Little Rock Women’s Basketball Manager

The women’s basketball team is looking for a manager. This position is a work study position. They want someone who works well with a team and preferably, not necessarily though, someone who enjoys basketball. Some of the duties of this job are: helping during practice, refilling water bottles, collecting balls, working the score clock, and putting away equipment after practice. The manager would have the opportunity to travel with the team and to sit on the bench during games.

For more information about this job opportunity or to apply contact Asriel Rolfe at axrolfe@ualr.edu or (501) 351-0109.

Tutor

The Athletics Department is looking for a tutor for their student-athletes which is a work study position. The duties of this job would be to assist student-athletes in understanding course material and provide positive academic development while maintaining academic integrity.

The qualifications and responsibilities are to: attend training before the first tutoring session, follow UALR and NCAA rules and regulations regarding student-athletes, and complete a tutor session evaluation after each meeting.

For more information or to apply contact Molly Castner at mhcastner@ualr.edu or (501) 569-3458.