Science Says: Let’s Face It

Though beards seem to be one of the hottest trends for this generation and a symbol of “manliness,” for some men growing one can be difficult, or even virtually impossible. Most of the time, this is associated with a testosterone issue. However, according to recent studies, there may be another factor playing a role in whether or not you can grow that luscious beard men nowadays strive for.

According to Discovery News on Seeker.com, “Testosterone is part of a group of hormones called androgens, which regulate, among other things, male secondary sex characteristics. That covers physical attributes usually associated with men, but which are not directly involved in reproduction. Like beards.”

However, testosterone alone doesn’t control beard length and fullness. Research studies have found that a chemical called dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, is what encourages beard growth. DHT is basically a “super-potent form of testosterone.” It is an androgen and gives men male sex characteristics. So for those whose beard may seem patchy or sparse, DHT may be the reason why.

Your beard-growing abilities are really determined by the number of androgen receptors on your skin that the DHT can bind itself to. Therefore, if you have a lot of receptors on your face, you have a better chance of growing a thicker, fuller beard. If not, then the chances of you growing a full beard is a little more of a challenge.

But, DHT comes with a surprising paradox: it also causes hair loss. Androgen receptors on your scalp trigger DHT to induce baldness. DHT can also cause hair follicles to minimize, which contributes to balding. In fact, according to Medical News Today, more than half of men are likely to experience male pattern baldness as a result of DHT.

Genetics plays a huge role in determining how your beard will turn out. Supplements or home remedies can’t help you since there is not really a way to boost androgen receptors or increase your levels of DHT.

So whether your beard is a bit scraggly or full and lush, just embrace it!