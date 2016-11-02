UPComing Poetry and Cupcakes in November

The University Program Council (UPC) at UALR has been hard at work planning events for the month of November. All of the events are free and open to students.

To kick off the UPC events in November, there will be a Pinterest craft night on Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in meeting room D of the Donaghey Student Center (DSC). This event will be a chance for people to make Pinterest-worthy crafts they may not have time to make at home. Whatever people make, they can take home.

The movie night on Nov. 13 has been canceled.

The next event that UPC has lined up in November is a guest poet and open mic night. The guest poet is Odd Rod, and the event will be held Nov. 16 in DSC Ledbetter Hall room D from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Following Odd Rod’s recitation of poetry, there will be an open mic so that other poets can take the stage and present their own poetry.

According to his Facebook page, Odd Rod, aka Roderick Harvey, is a poet from Jacksonville, Fla. who has overcome adversity in his own life from the time he was a child. He was raised in poverty, his father was not around, and his mother was a drug addict. Despite his rough upbringing, he maintained good grades in school and earned a full scholarship to the University of North Florida. He earned a Bachelors degree from UNF in 2005. Now, he demonstrates his craft at colleges around the country and has been a motivational speaker at local high schools. He strives to reach those who may normally be overlooked, the “unreachable youth.”

UPC Entertainment Chair Blaise Hale says that the concept behind this open mic night is “to give UALR students the opportunity to showcase their talents while also hearing and networking with a professional poet.”

The last UPC event in November is the Cupcake Wars. This will be held in DSC Leadership Lounge Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cupcake Wars will give people the chance to decorate the best cupcake they can and potentially win a prize.

UPC Events Chair Jasmine McKissick says this event aims to “give students a chance to relax before finals start and just have fun at the later end of the semester.”

Events are subject to change, so checking the UPC website periodically closer to the event dates could be helpful for those interested.