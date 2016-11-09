Tech Corner

There is one thing that most college students have in common, including myself. I won’t sugar coat it, we’re broke, or at the very least trying to save money where we can. College tuition is expensive, books are expensive, and just about everything we need is expensive. At the top of that expense list is technology. Laptops, desktops, tablets, none are particularly cheap but can you survive without one of them? Can a tablet, which is the least expensive of the aforementioned, be a viable replacement for a laptop or desktop?

“I’d say that either model of the iPad Pro could almost replace a computer, but it lacks in the mouse department and iOS is not a full operating system like you would find on a desktop or laptop,” said Bree Schmidt, an employee at a major wireless company, who also formerly worked for Apple for 6 years. “If you do decide to ditch your desktop or laptop for an iPad or any tablet, definitely treat yourself to the keyboard case and the stylus or the Apple Pencil. They’re totally worth it.”

The Apple iPad Pro comes in two different sizes, the 9.7 inch starting at $599, or the 12.9 inch starting at $799. The cheapest Apple computer starts at $999. The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 which boasts to be a laptop and tablet, runs the full Windows 10 operating system but will set you back $899 for the least expensive model. Samsung also makes a tablet called the Galaxy ProTab S that runs on Windows 10 and it includes a keyboard unlike the two aforementioned products, but it still prices at $899.

In 2010, 19 million tablets sold globally; in 2016, 256 million have sold. They double the sales of desktops, and surpass laptops by 100 million. Their popularity is undeniable. Tablets offer better mobility than their predecessors and the app marketplaces are full of apps that can make their uses endless. There are plenty of tablets out there that start at much lower price points, but as far as computer replacements, the tablets that might fill that void still majorly dent the pocketbook.

I still use my MacBook Pro and my iPad Pro, and they both have traits that make them extremely useful to me. I couldn’t see giving one up for the other at this point. With the way technology keeps moving I’m sure it won’t be long before I ask myself this question again.