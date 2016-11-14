What’s Happening in Little Rock

Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market

Nov. 18- Nov. 20

This weekend head over to the Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market.

The Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market will be held in the concourse region of War Memorial Stadium in Midtown Little Rock.

The Vintage Market will feature over 220 different booths who will have antiques, vintage, and vintage-inspired handmade items.

Admission to attend the Vintage Market will be $8 for adults on Friday, $5 for adults on Saturday and Sunday and $1 for children 12 and under all weekend. And parking is free.

The event will start Friday from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and end Sunday from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Ashley at (501) 230-5728 or visit their website at www.bellarustina.com.

Ambetter Community Health Fair

Nov. 19

Ambetter will host its second annual community health fair to “promote preventive health education and screenings to the Ambetter members as well as non-member Arkansans.”

The Ambetter Community Health Fair will be at 10 Fitness off Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Admission for this event is free.

For more information, contact Tin Nguyen at (501) 519-6949 or email tinnguyen@centene.com.