Athlete to Watch: Marcus Johnson Jr.

Basketball season has finally arrived and already off to a great start. The Little Rock’s Trojans basketball team isn’t showing any mercy as they gear up for another season of wins, and Marcus Johnson Jr., is sure to make that the team’s reality.

Marcus, a 21-year-old senior, originally from Charlotte, N.C. got his start in basketball at the age of 6. He started off in the backyard with his dad and uncle just shooting around on the goal not realizing those simple games would turn into something more. It was Johnson’s grandmother who suggested he take basketball more seriously and thankfully he listened.

“I didn’t know that I was really good until I started playing under the whistle,” said Johnson. “And that’s pretty much how I started, it was just me and my cousins, so it was pretty fun.”

While Johnson had no clue what awaited his future, he took his gift of basketball to Evelyn Mack Academy where he played for Coach Michael Wright. After high school, Johnson decided to bring his talents to Little Rock. He joined the Little Rock Trojans’ basketball team after a successful visit and receiving a warm Arkansan welcome from coaches and team members.

“All of the coaches and all of my teammates were very welcoming and friendly,” said Johnson. “I knew this was just the place to be.”

Since joining the Trojans’ basketball team, Johnson, a guard, managed to show off his skills and brought on a new driving force. He practices for a couple of hours a day outside of regular practice, works out at night and manages to keep up with schoolwork. Last year, one of Johnson’s biggest accomplishments while on the team was going to the NCAA Tournament.

“It was an amazing feeling and an amazing experience…Some people don’t get that chance,” said Johnson.

Now, he is very optimistic for what’s in store this season and is looking forward to the team making it back to the NCAA Tournament to end his senior year right.

Johnson has enjoyed several accomplishments and victories on the court, but he says one of the biggest challenges he has faced this year was taking on a new role.

“This year…I have to be a leader and last year I had Josh Hagins. He was the leader so I just basically followed his lead,” said Johnson. “Now I have to be the leader for my teammates and it’s not easy but I have to do it in order for us to win and be successful.”

“He’s a really good basketball player, I think being All Sun Belt last year speaks for itself and his numbers speak for themselves,” said Assistant AD for Communications, Patrick Newton. “He’s a really good person, he’s good to work with and a good teammate.”

When Johnson isn’t on the court, he enjoys playing video games and going bowling. For the future, Johnson plans to finish up his degree in criminal justice but his ultimate goal after graduation is to play professional basketball.