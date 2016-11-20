Job Opportunities Nov. 16

Conference Services Assistant

Conference Services is looking for an assistant to help with events. The duties of this job include: setting up rooms, cleaning them, setting up media for the events and other assignments. You must be able to multitask, work without being supervised, be on time, and it also requires that you be available at least two weekends each month to work. For more information about this job or to apply, contact Yuliana Barajas at yxbarajas@ualr.edu.

Transcriber

The UALR Disability Resource Center is looking for someone to train as a transcriber to work in the classrooms. The qualifications for this job are that you have to be able to type 60 words per minute with no mistakes, be able to multitask and be a good listener, have basic knowledge about computers and be strong in the English language. This job will pay $16 an hour. For more information about this job opportunity or to apply, contact AnnMarie Lott at amfowler@ualr.edu.

Biology and Chemistry Tutor for Student-Athletes

The Athletics Department is looking for work study student to be a Biology and Chemistry tutor for their student-athletes. They want someone with good communication skills and who is knowledgeable in biology or chemistry. For more information about this job opportunity or to apply, contact Molly Castner at mhcastner@ualr.edu or 501569 3458.

Outreach Assistant

The Office of Undergraduate Academic Advising is looking for work study student to be an assistant. The duties of this job include: helping people with scheduling academic advising appointments, maintaining the common area’s computers and equipment, and uphold ethical and professional standards. You will also work closely with the professional staff and meet with the Interim/ Director. The qualifications of this job are that you must have completed high school or have a GED, currently be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate UALR program and be proficient with Microsoft Office Applications. For more information about this job opportunity or to apply, contact Trakenya Dobbins at tgdobbins@ualr.edu.