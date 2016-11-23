Chanchellor Rogerson meets with SGA

The Student Government Association (SGA) had a special guest at a recent meeting, Chancellor Andrew Rogerson.

This meeting was special, as Rogerson put it, because it was the first time that the new chancellor got to speak in front of students.

Rogerson was at the meeting for half an hour and he answered SGA member’s questions.

The first thing he was asked was what is he doing to increase internship opportunities.

Internships, Rogerson said, are signature events. Signature events are what train students to succeed once they are done in college.

The chancellor wants to be able to get every student a signature event that wants a signature event. This will cost money, which Rogerson says will likely have to come from the community. To raise this money, the university will start a capital campaign.

Fayetteville is starting a capital campaign for $1,000,000,000.

“We’ll be less ambitious than a billion, but we will go for a fairly high level because we feel that the time is right, the excitement in the community, the support is there if we ask for the right things,” Rogerson said.

Another member mentioned to Rogerson some of the buildings on campus are in a rundown state. In particular, the student mentioned the physics building.

“I know about the physics, I’ve had a tour of that – it was lovely … there was brown water dripping everywhere … it was very spectacular,” Rogerson replied.

Rogerson said to get the building repaired is, “almost not worth it.”

“We are sort of looking at a tear down,” Rogerson said. A replacement building will cost around $23,000,000, Rogerson said.

The SGA also mentioned that many students want more free parking.

The chancellor was did not seem very fond of the idea.

“So you think the Stephens Center and … the [Big Lots parking lot], you think that’s too far to walk?” Rogerson said. “I have to say it’s nice to get free parking. I’ve never been on a campus that got free parking, and secondly, I don’t think it’s a long walk, personally, compared to the size of some campuses,” Rogerson added.

In other news, the SGA announced that they had reached 650 signatures for their football petition. Their goal is to reach 1000.

Also, a bill was passed on Nov. 8. This bill, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., A.S.C.E.N.D. program, will allow the SGA to purchase 15 men’s basketball tickets to take 15 high school students to that game.