Hot Corner: The Chase is ruining NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Championship on Nov. 20, tying the record number of championship wins at seven. He joined Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt in holding the record. And I think that’s a shame.

Johnson is a fantastic racer. He has won 80 cup races including two Daytona 500s, four Coca-Cola 600s, two Southern 500s and nine Martinsville races. There is no debating his talent in the car.

What makes his win a shame is that it came via the Chase format.

The Chase for the Sprint Cup was started in 2004 to put more emphasis on winning races. Before that, the championship was determined by who won the most points across the entire season.

In 2003, Matt Kenseth was the most consistent across the season and he won the championship with only one race win.

From 2004 to 2013, the top 10 to 13 drivers points were reduced back to zero and the final 10 races determined the champion. For the last three seasons, they have used a playoff format to determine a champion.

With this playoff format, to get into the Chase, a driver has to win a regular season race, or point his way in. From there, four rounds remain. With these rounds, win a race and you move on.

The final race sees the final four racers go for the title. Whoever finishes highest wins the championship.

Both formats of the Chase harm the best driver of the year. This format rewards luck over consistency.

Watching Nico Rosberg vs. Lewis Hamilton in Formula One, and Simon Pagenaud vs. Will Power in Indycar was thrilling. Watching NASCAR racers get lucky and progress through the Chase was not.

F1 and Indycar still use points systems to determine their champions. Those champions earned their titles across an entire season.

The Chase makes it harder for legitimate championship contenders to win, and makes it easier for undeserving people to get the title.

For example, last year Kyle Busch won the title. Once again, I am not saying he is a bad racer, but he missed about a third of the season. He should not have been in contention to win last year.

Jayski, an ESPN partner website, calculates the points that racers would have gotten had the Chase not been in effect. This year, Kevin Harvick had the best season and Johnson had the seventh best.

According to Jayski, only five times since the Chase started has the driver with the best season won the championship. Three of those five were Johnson.

For this reason, I think it’s a shame that Johnson now ties The King and The Intimidator. He, unfortunately, demonstrates that in NASCAR, the old adage that it’s better to be lucky than good is true.